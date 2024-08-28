Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks With Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel In Wake Of Flood Like Situation

lhi: As heavy rains wreaked havoc in Gujarat, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday regarding the relief and rescue operations. Patel highlighted that the Central government has assured to provide all the necessary support and assistance.

Gujarat Chief Minister shared a post on microblogging site X and said "PM Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with me regarding the heavy rain situation in Gujarat and got details of the relief and rescue operations. He provided guidance on the protection of lives and livestock of citizens."

He further added that the Prime Minister has deep affection in his heart for the people of Gujarat and he is constantly monitoring the situation of the state.

"Gujarat was assured of providing all necessary support and assistance from the Central Government. The Prime Minister is constantly monitoring the situation by worrying about Gujarat. He has a deep affection in his heart for the people of Gujarat. During natural calamities and whenever needed, they always stand by Gujarat and the people of Gujarat, providing warmth and invaluable guidance," he added.

On Tuesday, CM Patel conducted a video conference from the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in Gandhinagar to review the relief and rescue efforts being undertaken in response to the heavy rainfall across the state, a press release said, ANI reported.

According to the release, Patel also received detailed reports from district collectors and municipal commissioners concerning the prompt relocation of people to safer locations, rescue operations, the availability of essential supplies, and the arrangement of relief kitchens during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the state is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain over the area on Wednesday, August 28, with a minimum temperature of 25.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29.0 degrees Celsi