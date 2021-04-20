Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation on COVID-19 situation at 8.45pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 pm on Tuesday. The prime minister has been holding back-to-back meetings to review the pandemic situation in various cities. The number of COVID-19 cases has been on a steady rise.

Earlier, PM Modi urged vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity to inoculate all Indians in the shortest possible time.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi in his interaction with vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conferencing, said the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive in the coming days and that this will require better coordination between hospitals and industry.

He also assured all possible support and smooth approval process for the vaccine candidates which are currently under trial phase. The health infrastructure of our private sector has played a big role in the country's fight against COVID-19, he said.

PM Modi said the biggest strengths of the Indian vaccine industry are its 'Samarthya, Sansadhan and Seva Bhaav' (capability, resource and spirit of service) and these are what makes them a vaccine leader in the world.

Meanwhile, India is currently reeling under a severe second wave of the novel coronavirus with several leaders having reported to have contracted the infection.

The list includes Union sports minister Kiren Rejiju, Chief Ministers of Telangana and Uttar Pradesh K Chandrasekhar Rao and Yogi Adityanath, respectively. Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh tested COVID-19 positive on Monday and has been admitted in Delhi's AIIMS.