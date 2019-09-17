close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Gujarat as he turns 69: Here's how he is celebrating his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 69 on September 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Gujarat as he turns 69: Here&#039;s how he is celebrating his birthday
Play

Ahmedabad: It's finally D-day – Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned 69 on Tuesday (September 17). Our tireless Prime Minister has a jam-packed schedule on his special day in home state Gujarat.

PM Modi landed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday night. On Tuesday, he'll begin the day by taking blessings of his mother Heeraben Modi. 

After this, the Prime Minister will reach Narmada River at around 8 am from the Gandhinagar Secretariat, where he'd participate in river aarti and in 'Namami Devi Narmade'  festival, which is being organised across the state to mark filling up of the Sardar Sarovar dam to its full capacity.

Live TV

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also celebrating 'Seva Saptah' or the service week – a seven-day long which began on September 14 to mark PM Modi's birthday.

Meanwhile, celebrations have begun all across the country. Leading personalities from different walks of life and the general public took to social media to wish the Prime Minister.

In Delhi, 'Seva' programmes have been organised across all districts. A special week-long Namo exhibition has been organized at India Gate where various aspects of PM Modi's life – from childhood to being the PM – will be on display. The exhibition will also present his political journey from Gujarat to Delhi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his entire life to the nation, so his birthday is celebrated as Seva Week,” said Manoj Tiwari, chief of BJP Delhi unit. “For the first time, the country is being led by such a personality who is also leading leading the world,” he added.

BJP Yuva Morcha Delhi honored PM Modi's historic and bold decision to abolish Article 370 and 35A – a step towards unity and integrity of India. 

Tags:
PM ModiBirthday
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to meet 30 leaders from small island nations during visit to New York

Must Watch

PT10M19S

DNA Analysis of 'Online Pind-daan'