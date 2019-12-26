Prime Minister of RSS lies to Mother India, says Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's 'No Detention Centres' Claim

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that there are no detention centres in India has been criticised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who tweeted in Hindi, "The Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Mother India." Former Congress chief attached an edited clip of PM Modi's speech delivered at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, along with a media report on a detention centre being constructed in Assam.

Rahul Gandhi has also added the hashtag #JhootJhootJhoot (Lies, Lies, Lies) with his tweet. Notably, the Prime Minister's statement on citizens' list has been strongly questioned by the opposition.

In his Ramlila Maidan speech, PM Modi had accused the Congress and "urban Naxals" of spreading rumours about the issue, saying "The Congress and its allies - some urban Naxals - are spreading rumors that all Muslims will be sent to detention centers... Neither is anybody sending the country's Muslims to detention centres nor are there any detention centres in India... The Muslims of India don't need to worry at all. The CAB and the NRC will not apply to the Muslims of the country."

PM Modi said, "I want to tell the 130 crore citizens of India that since my government has come to power, since 2014, there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere. Only after the Supreme Court's order, this exercise was done for Assam." The prime minister had also talked about the NRC and the new citizenship law, and the protests being held across the country.

Echoing PM Modi's views in an interview with news agency ANI, Home Minister Amit Shah said there has not been any discussion on implementing pan-India citizens' list.

Meanwhile, violent protests are going on in several parts of the country against the amended Citizenship Act. The new Act will help persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan become Indian citizens if they entered India before December 31, 2014.