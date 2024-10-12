Advertisement
Prisoners Playing 'Vaanar' In Ramleela Escape From Haridwar Jail, Investigation Underway

The two prisoners, Rajkumar and Pankaj, who were playing the roles of ‘vaanar’ (monkeys), used the opportunity to flee while pretending to search for Goddess Sita.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 09:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Two criminals, including a convicted murderer, escaped from the Haridwar district jail in Uttarakhand during a Ramleela performance staged inside the prison. The two prisoners, Rajkumar and Pankaj, who were playing the roles of ‘vaanar’ (monkeys), used the opportunity to flee while pretending to search for Goddess Sita, according to reports from PTI.

Pankaj, who hails from Roorkee and was serving a life sentence for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), escaped alongside Rajkumar, who was an undertrial facing charges of kidnapping. The prisoners reportedly took advantage of construction work happening within the jail premises and used a ladder brought in for the work to make their escape, officials told PTI.

Pramendra Singh Dobal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Haridwar, confirmed the incident, stating, "We received information through the control room that two prisoners—one convicted and the other undertrial—escaped from the prison. The jail administration was initially investigating the matter. Once we were informed, a search operation was launched, and we are conducting checks across various locations."

 Investigation Underway

Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections, and a manhunt is underway to locate the two escapees. "Soon, they will be arrested, and legal action will be taken," added SSP Dobal. He further explained that Rajkumar had been charged with kidnapping, while Pankaj was already serving a life term for murder.

 Political Backlash

The escape has sparked political controversy, with former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat criticizing the state’s administrative system. He expressed deep concern over the incident, calling it a "blot on the administration." Speaking to PTI, Rawat said, "What is happening in our state? This is a serious lapse in our police system. A huge sin has been committed by the Chief Minister, and he should take responsibility for it."

