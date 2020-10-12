हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Private tutor, friend arrested for raping teeange girl in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas

According to the teenager's complaint, the duo had raped her a few days ago, and filmed the act.

Private tutor, friend arrested for raping teeange girl in West Bengal&#039;s North 24 Parganas
Representational Image

BARASAT: A private tutor was arrested in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal after a 14-year-old girl alleged that he and one of his friends have gangraped her, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

According to the teenager's complaint, the duo had raped her a few days ago, and filmed the act.

The police are on the lookout for the tutor's friend.

The accused tutor was on Saturday produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody for seven days.

An investigation is underway, and the police are waiting for the girl's medical report,the officer said. 

Live TV

Tags:
West BengalNorth 24 ParganasBengal Policerapegangarape
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to release Rs 100 coin on birth centenary of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia
  • 71,20,538Confirmed
  • 1,09,150Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M23S

Heavy fire in slums near Idgah in Lucknow, no casualties at present