MUMBAI, July 5 (AP) — Mumbai's Worli area witnessed a heartbreaking incident on Sunday when a high-speed BMW, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, the son of a prominent Shiv Sena leader, collided with a two-wheeler. The accident led to the tragic death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhva and left her husband, Pradip Nakhva, injured. The couple, both fish sellers, were on their way home from Sassoon Dock when their scooter was struck from behind.

The impact was so severe that the couple was thrown into the air, landing on the car's bonnet. While Pradip managed to jump off, Kaveri was dragged for 100 meters before succumbing to her injuries en route to the hospital.

The driver, Mihir Shah, 24, allegedly intoxicated at the time, fled the scene immediately after the accident, according to police reports.

Mihir Shah: A Profile of Privilege

Mihir Shah is the son of Rajesh Shah, a significant figure in Maharashtra's Palghar district and a leader of the Shiv Sena party. Mihir's education ceased after the 10th grade, after which he joined his father's construction business.

On the night before the accident, Mihir was reportedly consuming alcohol in Juhu. In a drunken state, he instructed his driver, Rajendra Singh Bijawat, to take him on a drive. Eventually, Mihir took control of the wheel, leading to the fatal accident around 5:30 a.m.

In the aftermath of the collision, Mihir allegedly tried to cover his tracks by removing a Shiv Sena sticker from the car and dismantling the number plate. He then abandoned the vehicle in Bandra Kalanagar and fled. It is believed that Mihir contacted his father before switching off his phone, and there is speculation that his girlfriend is aiding him in evading the police.

The Legal and Moral Implications

Rajesh Shah and the driver, Rajendra Singh Bijawat, were arrested last evening for obstructing the investigation and are facing additional charges. They are scheduled to appear in court today. The BMW involved in the accident is registered under Rajesh Shah's name.

The Worli police have charged Mihir Shah with rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, endangering life, and violations of the Motor Vehicles Act. Six police teams are currently on the hunt for Mihir.

A Broader Issue of Privilege and Responsibility

This incident raises critical questions about the intersection of privilege, responsibility, and accountability. Mihir Shah's actions and subsequent escape highlight how individuals with power and influence often attempt to evade the consequences of their actions. The case has sparked outrage and calls for stricter enforcement of laws to ensure that justice is served, regardless of one's social or political standing.

The Nakhva family's tragedy is a stark reminder of the human cost of reckless behavior and the urgent need for systemic changes to prevent such incidents in the future. The public is watching closely to see if justice will be served in this high-profile case, as it may set a precedent for holding influential individuals accountable for their actions.