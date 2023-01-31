topStoriesenglish2567774
Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi Visit Kheer Bhawani temple, Hazratbal shrine in Jammu and Kashmir

After concluding the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited Kashmir's two revered shrines of Kheer Bhawani and Hazratbal on Tuesday.

Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023

Srinagar: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Jammu and Kashmir's two revered shrines of Kheer Bhawani and Hazratbal on Tuesday, a day after the Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded here, officials said. The Gandhi siblings first drove from their hotel here to the shrine of Ragnya Devi, popularly known as Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, in Tullamula area of the central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, the officials said.
The duo, accompanied by some Congress leaders, paid obeisance at the shrine nestled among mighty chinars, 28 kilometres from here, they said.

The temple is a revered shrine for the Kashmiri Pandits who believe that the colour of the sacred spring water, which flows below the temple, indicates to the situation in the valley.

While most of the colours don't have any particular significance, black or dark colour of the water is believed to be an indication of inauspicious times for Kashmir.

Later, they visited Dargah Hazratbal, on the banks of the famous Dal Lake here. The shrine houses a relic of Prophet Mohammad and is deeply revered among the Muslims in the valley.

The visits were kept a secret due to security considerations, they said.

