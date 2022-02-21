हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

Priyanka Gandhi calls terrorism irrelevant issue: Amit Shah in Pilibhit

Addressing a public meeting at Pilibhit, Amit Shah said, "Priyanka Gandhi says that she has no time for stupid things like terrorism.”

Priyanka Gandhi calls terrorism irrelevant issue: Amit Shah in Pilibhit

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah aimed the guns at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and other rivals for not taking the matters of national security and terrorism seriously and endagering national security.

Addressing a public meeting at Pilibhit, Shah said, "Priyanka Gandhi says that she has no time for stupid things like terrorism.”

Shah’s remarks came at the heels of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s “PM should talk on relevant issues’ answer on being asked about Modi’s speech where he called Congress and SP “terrorists sympathiser.”

Gandhi is facing flak from several BJP leader, who are saying that Priyanka Gandhi called  terrorism an irrelevant issue.

“These Congress, SP and BSP people have always knocked on the doors of the court to save the terrorists. They have weakened the fight against terrorism by endangering national security in the greed of the vote bank,” Shah added.

"If SP comes, goons, Bahubali, mafia will come again and then they will capture the lands of the poor. In last five years, Yogi ji has done the work of removing the mafiaraj from Uttar Pradesh.

The yagna started by Modi ji for the welfare of the poor in the state cannot be taken forward by Akhilesh Yadav," said the Union Home Minister.

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. First three phases of the election have been completed and the voting for the remaining phases will continue on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With ANI inputs)

