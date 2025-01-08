Advertisement
PRIYANKA GANDHI

Priyanka Gandhi Condemns BJP Leader's Controversial 'Cheeks' Remark, Calls It 'Ridiculous'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial comment on her cheeks, calling it unnecessary and stressing the focus on important election issues.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
Image: ANI

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday strongly condemned the former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial statement on her 'cheeks' and called it "ridiculous" and "unnecessary." She said important issues should be discussed during the Delhi assembly polls instead of such irrelevant matters.

Priyanka interacted with the media after attending the first meeting of the JPC on One Nation, One Election, emphasised that such comments distract from the real issues and stressed that during elections, the focus should be on addressing the pressing concerns of the people of Delhi.

"It is a ridiculous remark. He never spoke about his cheeks. All this is unnecessary. During the elections, we should talk about the important issues of the people of Delhi," the Congress MP said, ANI reported.

