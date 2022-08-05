NewsIndia
PRIYANKA GANDHI

Priyanka Gandhi dragged by women cops, detained amid Congress protest In Delhi - WATCH

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the Delhi policewomen constables can be seen dragging Priyanka Gandhi to a police van. 

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was detained by Delhi Police from outside the party headquarters in the national capital on Friday (August 5, 2022) when she was protesting against unemployment and price-rise.

Before getting detained, the Congress leader crossed the three-foot tall barricade by jumping it. As she tried to move forward, she was stopped by the women police personnel and subsequently the Congress General Secretary sat in the middle of the road in protest.

The video also shows the Congress leader resisting her detention jostling with cops for 20 minutes, following which she was lifted, dragged, shoved into a police car and taken away.

Her brother, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, too was detained a little while before she was. The leaders were restricted to a hall in Kingsway Camp in GTB Nagar.

Apart from Priyanka Gandhi, several party leaders, including Sachin Pilot, have been detained by the police.

Congress is protesting against the government over various issues, including inflation, GST and unemployment from two fronts -- protest march from 24, Akbar road to the Prime Minister`s residence and from Parliament to Raisina Hills.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress for holding a protest march in the national capital.

