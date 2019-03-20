हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi 'insults' former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri by choosing a used garland to pay her tribute

It is to be noted that Priyanka visited Varanasi on Wednesday during her three-day tour of Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi &#039;insults&#039; former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri by choosing a used garland to pay her tribute

NEW DELHI: The BJP has accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of 'insulting' former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as a video has emerged on social media showing Priyanka garlanding a statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri with the garland she had already worn.

It is to be noted that Priyanka visited Varanasi on Wednesday during her three-day tour of Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has slammed the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern UP for this incident and said that in her "arrogance", the Congress leader chose a used garland, clapped, waved her hands at the people and left after insulting Shastri.

She also posted a tweet tagging the video.

Tags:
Priyanka Gandhipriyanka lal bahadur shastriPriyanka shastri statue garland
Next
Story

India welcomes arrest of Nirav Modi, to actively follow up with UK on his extradition

Must Watch

PT5M32S

NIA court acquits Assemanand, 3 others in 2007 Samjhauta blast case