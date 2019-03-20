Priyanka Gandhi 'insults' former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri by choosing a used garland to pay her tribute

NEW DELHI: The BJP has accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of 'insulting' former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as a video has emerged on social media showing Priyanka garlanding a statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri with the garland she had already worn.

It is to be noted that Priyanka visited Varanasi on Wednesday during her three-day tour of Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has slammed the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern UP for this incident and said that in her "arrogance", the Congress leader chose a used garland, clapped, waved her hands at the people and left after insulting Shastri.

मुंडी झुकाइएके सर झटकाइएके

गुमान में बिटिया भूल गई मरजाद

आपन गले की उतरन, पहनाए दीहिन

शास्त्री जी के अपमान पर ताली बजाएके, हाथ हिलाइएके

चल दीहलें कांग्रेस बिटिया तोहार pic.twitter.com/ndwT15Y8co — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 20, 2019

She also posted a tweet tagging the video.