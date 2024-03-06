Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Make Lok Sabha Poll Debut From Raebareli; Rahul To Contest From Amethi And Wayanad

NEW DELHI: After much anticipation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her electoral debut from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, a constituency held by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for three terms, sources said on Wednesday. This move comes as Priyanka's mother, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, announced her decision not to seek re-election from Raebareli, a seat she had secured five times in the past, including in 2019 when she emerged as the sole Congress victor in UP.

Rahul Gandhi To Contest From Amethi And Wayanad

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is poised to reclaim the Congress stronghold of Amethi, which he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in a surprising defeat in 2019. Importantly, Rahul will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala, a seat he won in the previous general election, ensuring his Lok Sabha status.

Priyanka Gandhi's foray into electoral politics has been long-awaited, with speculations rife after Sonia Gandhi's withdrawal from Raebareli. The striking resemblance between Priyanka and her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, has not escaped the notice of constituents. Posters urging Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Raebareli have surfaced in the constituency, reflecting the anticipation among locals for her candidacy.

Awaiting BJP's Move

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Raebareli, following its defeat by a significant margin in 2019. However, it has been confirmed that Smriti Irani will defend her seat in Amethi, setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh.

As Priyanka Gandhi prepares to step into the electoral arena from Raebareli, and Rahul Gandhi gears up to reclaim Amethi, the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh braces for intense competition ahead of the upcoming elections.