Priyanka Gandhi Meets Sakshi Malik A Day After Her Resignation

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday visited wrestler Sakshi Malik a day after she announced that she was quitting wrestling after former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh was elected president of the federation.

#WATCH | Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today in Delhi.



The Congress leader also met wrestler Bajrang Punia who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announcing about return of his Padma Shri award. "I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. All I have to say is in this letter; this is my statement," wrote Punia on X (formerly Twitter).