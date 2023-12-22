trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701956
Priyanka Gandhi Meets Sakshi Malik A Day After Her Resignation

Sakshi Malik announced her retirement while Bajrang Punia announced to return his Padma Sri award.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday visited wrestler Sakshi Malik a day after she announced that she was quitting wrestling after former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh was elected president of the federation.

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, a prominent figure in the wrestling protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh amid sexual harassment allegations, declared her retirement from wrestling on Thursday after the election of Singh's associate Sanjay Singh as the new federation president.

The Congress leader also met wrestler Bajrang Punia who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announcing about return of his Padma Shri award.  "I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. All I have to say is in this letter; this is my statement," wrote Punia on X (formerly Twitter).

