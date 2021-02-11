Priyanka Gandhi takes holy dip in Allahabad on Mauni Amavasya

Prayagraj: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday (February 11) took a dip at the Sangam or holy confluence of rivers in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Congress leader, Priyanka was seen in Allahabad to mark the auspicious event. Reportedly, she also visited Anand Bhavan, which was the Nehru-Gandhi family home and now has been converted into a museum on the freedom movement.

The images of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were shared by Rajeev Shukla on his official Twitter handle with the caption, “Sangam Snan”. In the couple of images Priyanka can be seen taking a dip in the river and offering prayers.

As per PTI reports, the Congress leader was with her daughter Miraya and Congress MLA Aradhana Misra.

