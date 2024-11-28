On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. Holding a copy of the Constitution, Priyanka took oath in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and MPs seated in Parliament.

Priyanka chose a traditional Kerala saree with a white and golden zari border for the occasion. Decoding her look, fashion designer Anupamaa Dayal, designer of the brand Anupamaa, shares, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra looks elegant and authentic to her true self. Kerala’s Kasavu sarees have crossed over from being the tradition only in Kerala to an irresistible textile treasure in every Indian woman’s wardrobe. There is one for every budget and this beauty is extremely versatile with different contexts and creative accessorising. Timeless!"

Anupamaa further adds, "I’m so glad Priyanka is wearing these sarees. These choices are wordless ways for women to express their interest and oneness with a culture. These pristine 9 yards take us into the ocean of Kerala’s boundless treasures."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, overtaking Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her happiness after receiving her certificate of election, describing it as a symbol of "love, trust, and commitment to shared values".

"My colleagues from Wayanad brought my certificate of election today. For me, it is not just a document; it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to. Thank you, Wayanad, for choosing me to take forward this journey to build a better future for yourselves," she said on X.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka's brother, who previously represented Wayanad. Rahul shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there during this year's general elections.