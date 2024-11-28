Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday is scheduled to oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha after securing the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will also take oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha after securing the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a by-election with 5,86,788 votes.

Priyanka won the Wayanad seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes against Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Wayanad, a stronghold of the Congress party, saw a three-way contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her happiness after receiving her certificate of election. She described it as a symbol of love, trust, and commitment to shared values.

She shared a post X and said, "My colleagues from Wayanad brought my certificate of election today. For me, it is not just a document; it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to. Thank you, Wayanad, for choosing me to take forward this journey to build a better future for yourselves."

Priyanka expressed her gratitude to the voters for their support after securing a Wayanad seat in by-polls.

(With PTI Inputs)