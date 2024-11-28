With Priyanka Gandhi's Debut As Wayanad MP Today, All Gandhis Now In Parliament
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Ravindra Chavan will take oath as MPs, after winning Wayanad and Nanded seats in elections.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday is scheduled to oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha after securing the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will also take oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha after securing the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a by-election with 5,86,788 votes.
Priyanka won the Wayanad seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes against Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).
Wayanad, a stronghold of the Congress party, saw a three-way contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.
Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her happiness after receiving her certificate of election. She described it as a symbol of love, trust, and commitment to shared values.
She shared a post X and said, "My colleagues from Wayanad brought my certificate of election today. For me, it is not just a document; it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to. Thank you, Wayanad, for choosing me to take forward this journey to build a better future for yourselves."
Priyanka expressed her gratitude to the voters for their support after securing a Wayanad seat in by-polls.
(With PTI Inputs)
