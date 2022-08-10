Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has become corona infected.This is the second time that Priyanka Gandhi has suffered from Corona. She has isolated herself. Priyanka Gandhi has given information about herself being infected with the corona virus by tweeting. Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "Once again today got infected with Corona virus. I am in isolation at home and the entire protocol is being followed." Not only this, Rahul Gandhi's health is also bad and due to this he has canceled his visit to Alwar in Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi was to take part in the Congress Leadership Sankalp Shivir in Alwar today.

Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 10, 2022

Camps are being organized by the Congress in all the states so that new leadership can be developed in the party and party workers can be revived. Elections are going to be held in Rajasthan next year. In such a situation, the party is especially active in this state. Let us tell you that the Congress's Chintan Shivir organized in May was also held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. In this it was decided that by September this year the election of the Congress President would be held. Apart from this, it was decided to give reservation to backward, Dalit and minorities in the organization of Congress.

Earlier in June too, Priyanka Gandhi got infected with the corona virus. Even then Priyanka Gandhi had also informed about herself being corona infected by tweeting. Priyanka Gandhi had told that minor symptoms of corona have been found in her. Even then Priyanka Gandhi had isolated herself at home.