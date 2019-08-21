Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claims Chidambaram targeted for speaking truth, says ‘will continue to fight’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday rallied behind former Union minister and senior party leader P Chidambaram, who is facing arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with INX Media case.

While Chidambaram continued to remain untraceable despite repeated searches by CBI sleuths since Tuesday night, Priyanka alleged that he was being “shamefully hunted down”.

According to the Congress general secretary, the former home minister was being targeted because “he hesitantly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of his government”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, she said, “An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, @PChidambaram_IN ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government…”

“…but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are,” she added.

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also hit out at the CBI over the issue and alleged that the reason behind the action was political vendetta. Tweeting in Hindi, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister accused the government of indulging in vendetta in all its actions.

Pointing that Chidambaram’s name was not even mentioned in the FIR, he tweeted, “I condemn the action of CBI against Chidambaram in a case where he is not mentioned in the FIR nor is there any evidence against him. It is sheer Political Vendetta.”

This comes ahead of a hearing in the Supreme Court on an appeal filed by Chidambaram, seeking protection from arrest. His anticipatory bail plea was earlier rejected by the Delhi High Court. On Wednesday morning, a three-member CBI team had reached Chidambaram's residence in the national capital, but the Congress leader was not found at his home.