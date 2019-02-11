हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Twitter ahead of mega roadshow in Lucknow

Within minutes of joining the microblogging platform, she has ganed thousand of followers.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Twitter ahead of mega roadshow in Lucknow

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday made her much-awaited debut on Twitter. Priyanka has made her social media debut ahead of her mega roadshow in Lucknow, her first after joining officially joining the party.

Within minutes of joining the microblogging platform, she gained thousands of followers. "This is the official account of Priyanka Gandhi | General Secretary, Indian National Congress," her bio on her official account states.

Making it official, Congress tweeted: "Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is now on Twitter. You may follow her at @priyankagandhi."

Several Congress leaders welcomed her on Twitter Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted: "Pleased to welcome @priyankagandhi to @twitter. It was once a lonely furrow for a Congressman to plough - glad to see @INCIndia stalwarts now all take to it with enthusiasm."

She is yet to post her first tweet.

