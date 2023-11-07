Producer Prerna Arora Cleared of All Charges by Bombay HC, Ready To Make Bollywood Comeback

New Delhi: Prerna Arora, the producer behind hits like “Rustom,” got a clean chit from the Bombay High Court on October 31, 2023, in a case that was filed in 2018. The Hon’ble Bombay High Court also resolved and dismissed the dispute with Pooja Films, imposing a fine of three lakh rupees on Prerna Arora to be paid within a stipulated time. Prerna Arora expressed her gratitude to the court and the people for standing by her. She said, “I am immensely thankful for getting justice.

I owe a lot to the honorable Bombay High Court for reaffirming the trust of ordinary people like me in our legal system. I kept quiet throughout this ordeal, trusting the system and its ability to inspire innocent individuals who may struggle to cope with life’s challenges and should never lose hope in the face of difficulties.”

She added, “There was a lot of speculation about this case, but I want to stress that this is the final verdict, overriding all previous rumors. I appeal to everyone to verify the facts before spreading stories and potentially destroying someone’s life with their own ulterior motives. My family and I suffered a lot of pain and agony due to false reports, but I decided to keep our respect and not indulge in public explanations, as the accusations were unfounded and the facts twisted. There is a huge difference between what is reported and what the truth is, and I am thankful to our legal system and my family for their support.”

Prerna Arora Shares Her Journey, Future Plans

Prerna Arora shared how her journey changed her perspective and outlook. She said, “I was once famous for my speed and success in the film industry, but this experience, along with the challenges of the Covid lockdown, made me slow down and rethink my life. Even though I was involved in major Bollywood and South Indian film projects, I did not feel mentally ready for bigger cinematic ventures at that time. But now I am in a much more positive state of mind, eager to create cinematic magic again.” Prerna Arora appreciated the opportunities to work on meaningful movies and projects, seeing this period as a divine blessing that has revived her passion and energy for filmmaking. This chapter in her life has deeply impacted her journey in the Bollywood industry and has given her a new vision for her career, paving the way for her successful return to the industry.

Interestingly, Prerna has already announced her participation in the production of two films. One of these projects, in partnership with famous South Indian director Suresh Krissna, is called ‘Savera’ and stars a popular Bollywood pair. The other project, ‘AIKIDO,’ marks her debut as a producer in the OTT space, directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and starring South Indian star NidhhiAgerwal. These projects are currently in the final stages of planning, with shooting expected to start in January 2024. Besides her past successful films such as ‘Rustom,’ ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha,’ ‘Pari,’ and ‘Padman,’ Prerna Arora is preparing for a high-budget film with a Bollywood superstar in the next year.