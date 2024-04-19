In a significant development for the education sector, several leading institutions have recently been awarded prestigious accreditations by the International Association for Quality Assurance in Pre-Tertiary & Higher Education (QAHE). These accreditations affirm the institutions' commitment to maintaining exceptional academic standards and their dedication to providing students with a world-class education.

Daaru Salaam University (DSU) has earned accreditation from QAHE, solidifying its position as a premier institution of higher learning in Somalia. With its headquarters located in Mogadishu, DSU has quickly established itself as a leading educational institution, combining cutting-edge infrastructure with innovative teaching methodologies. The accreditation by QAHE recognizes DSU's adherence to rigorous educational standards and its focus on practical, work-based learning opportunities, ensuring graduates possess both theoretical knowledge and real-world skills essential for success in their professional endeavors.

Preah Sihamoniraja Buddhist University (PSBU) in Cambodia is another institution that has recently been granted accreditation by QAHE. PSBU takes great pride in its accreditations and affiliations, which further validate its commitment to excellence in education. In addition to being accredited by the Accreditation Committee of Cambodia (ACC), the university has also received accreditation from the Accreditation Service for International Colleges (ASIC) and the International Education Accreditation Council (IEAC). These esteemed accreditations, along with PSBU's membership in the International Association of Universities (IAU), serve as testament to the institution's unwavering dedication and steadfast pursuit of delivering high-quality education to its students.

KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, located in Belagavi, India, has also earned accreditation from QAHE. The University comprises eight constituent units equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. The faculties of Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, and Nursing Sciences offer a comprehensive selection of 193 academic programs, supported by a dedicated faculty of 725 professors and educators. The University places significant emphasis on quality enhancement and sustenance across all fields, resulting in its accreditation with an 'A' Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for two consecutive cycles in March 2010 (CGPA 3.16) and 2016 (CGPA 3.34). Additionally, the University received Category 'A' placement by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, in 2012. In 2018, the University was graded and positioned in Category-II of Deemed-to-be-Universities by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Notably, the campus ranked 3rd among all higher education institutions in the Swachh Campus Rankings 2018, highlighting its commitment to cleanliness and hygiene.

Islamic Azad University Science and Research Branch (IAU-SRB) has received accreditation from QAHE, underscoring its commitment to delivering high-quality education in the field of science and research. The Tehran Science and Research Unit, located adjacent to the central organization of Islamic Azad University, is a renowned comprehensive university and the flagship institution of Islamic Azad University. With its impressive ranking of 647 in the world, 379 in research, 416 in innovation, and 231 in social impact, the university stands as a prominent academic institution both nationally and globally. A notable aspect of the university is the caliber of its graduates, who include numerous prominent figures and esteemed university professors. These individuals have emerged from the Tehran Science and Research Unit, equipped with a solid academic foundation and expertise in their respective fields. The university's academic faculty comprises an impressive roster of over 1,000 full-time, part-time, and visiting professors, many of whom are recognized as leading scholars within the country.

QAHE's expansion of its accreditation portfolio includes strategic collaborations with notable institutions such as the Islamic Azad University UAE Branch, Central Asian University's School of Dentistry, Venators, and other significant entities. These partnerships signify QAHE's continuous efforts to promote academic excellence and foster global recognition in pre-tertiary and higher education.

Accreditation from QAHE serves as a mark of distinction for these institutions, signifying their dedication to upholding rigorous educational standards and providing students with an enriching learning experience. It also reinforces their commitment to global competitiveness and recognition, opening doors to a wider range of opportunities for both students and faculty members.

The International Association for Quality Assurance in Pre-Tertiary & Higher Education (QAHE) is a non-governmental organization that plays a vital role in assessing and recognizing educational institutions for their commitment to excellence. With a strong focus on academic accreditation, QAHE serves as a trusted authority in evaluating institutions and promoting quality education worldwide.

These recent accreditations awarded by QAHE highlight the outstanding achievements and commitment to excellence demonstrated by Daaru Salaam University Central Asian University's School of Dentistry, Preah Sihamoniraja Buddhist University, KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, Islamic Azad University Science and Research Branch, and various other esteemed institutions. Through these accreditations, these institutions continue to make significant contributions to the advancement of education and the overall development of their students.

