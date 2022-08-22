NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Promising 'good education and health services', Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to visit poll-bound Gujarat today

Ahead of their Gujarat visit, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have promised to provide quality education and good health services to people of the poll-bound state. 

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:31 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will visit Gujarat today
  • The AAP leaders have promised to promised ''good education and health services'' to the people of Gujarat
  • The duo after reaching Ahmedabad will address a town hall meeting in Himmatnagar.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Monday. Kejriwal will be accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing a CBI probe in connection with the AAP government`s previous excise policy.

The duo after reaching Ahmedabad on Monday will address a town hall meeting in Himmatnagar. They will also attend a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

"On Monday, Manish Ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved, we will also interact with youth," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

 

 

The statement from Kejriwal came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched Sisodia`s home and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi`s Excise Policy.

During an earlier visit to north Gujarat, Kejriwal made a bunch of promises to the people of Gujarat ranging from providing free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state. 

