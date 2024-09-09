Advertisement
RAHUL GANDHI IN US

‘Promotes China...Undermines India’: BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma Rips Into Rahul Gandhi’s US Address

Reacting to the Congress leader's remarks, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi promotes China in many ways."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 08:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Promotes China...Undermines India’: BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma Rips Into Rahul Gandhi’s US Address Picture source: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reproached Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks delivered at the University of Texas in Dallas, USA. The speech of LoP Gandhi has prompted many reactions from the BJP, following the same, Sarma alleged that he ‘undermined India.’ 

In his address to the gathering, Gandhi remarked that while the West faces an employment issue and India also struggles with employment problems, many countries around the world do not experience such challenges. He specifically noted, “China certainly doesn't have an employment problem. Vietnam doesn't have an employment problem." 

Reacting to the Congress leader's remarks, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi promotes China in many ways. Undermining India, he tries to project China as the best nation. But there is no democracy and no religious freedom for people in China. But, Gandhi doesn’t talk about them." 

Not only Sarma, but numerous BJP leaders have also criticized Gandhi, accusing him of ‘damaging India's reputation’ internationally. 

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “Have you ever heard of George Bush, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, or Joe Biden speaking negatively about America after visiting another country? None of them criticized their own nation. Yet, Rahul Gandhi does exactly that. He speaks poorly of India, often without understanding the country, the Prime Minister, or the RSS.” 

