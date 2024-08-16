Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2779037https://zeenews.india.com/india/property-dispute-turns-ugly-as-man-bites-off-fathers-thumb-in-thane-2779037.html
NewsIndia
PROPERTY DISPUTE

Property Dispute Turns Ugly As Man Bites Off Father's Thumb In Thane

The incident took place in Ramnagar on August 14 and the accused has been identified as Ranjit Saroj, the Sri Nagar police station official said.

|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 06:34 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Property Dispute Turns Ugly As Man Bites Off Father's Thumb In Thane

A man allegedly bit off a part of his father's thumb during a property dispute in Wagle Estate in Thane, a police official said on Friday. The incident took place in Ramnagar on August 14 and the accused has been identified as Ranjit Saroj, the Sri Nagar police station official said.

"During a fight with his father Vijayprakash, accused Ranjit, who was drunk at the time, bit off a portion of the former's thumb. The 53-year-old victim was treated at the civil hospital here. We have booked Ranjit under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing grievous hurt. criminal intimidation and other offences. He is yet to be arrested," the official said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there 'microplastic' in your salt and sugar? Revealed in the report
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape case -- 5000 people attacked hospital to destroy evidence?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's advice to Bangladesh from Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Prince's life in danger! But Why?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch exclusive ground report from LoC on Independence Day
DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!