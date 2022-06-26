Mumbai: Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma failed to appear before Mumbai police on Saturday to record her statement in the case registered against her for making allegedly objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a television channel discussion. An official said an FIR was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station on May 28 and police had executed summons to her via email while a team from here had also visited Delhi to hand over a physical copy, an official said.

"As she did not turn up for the recording of the statement, we will decide on Monday on the further course of action," the official added.

On Saturday, she had again skipped summons issued by Kolkata Police in connection with her inflammatory comments on Prophet Mohammad that triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal. Sharma, in an email to Amherst Street Police Station, cited apprehensions of a possible assault on her if she visits Kolkata and sought four weeks' time to appear before the police officers. She had earlier this week skipped the summons issued by Narkeldanga Police Station in the city citing similar reasons.

"We have received an email from Nupur Sharma in which she expressed her inability to appear before officers of Amherst Street Police Station. She has sought four weeks' time, and also said she feared attacks on her if she comes to Kolkata," the officer told PTI.

Police had on Thursday issued a summons to Sharma after a complaint was lodged against her at Amherst Street Police Station.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, sparked violent protests in several parts of the country. Violent protests were reported from parts of West Bengal.