The Prophet row has created unrest in the country and abroad. Violence has spread to many states of India. On the other hand, India has also come under a lot of pressure in the international arena. In this situation, the country's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval opened his mouth. He said India's image has been hurt by this comment. But he also reminded that the way misinformation about India is being circulated is far from the truth. Meanwhile, Naveen Jindal, who was expelled from the party supporting Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks, claimed that his remarks were misinterpreted.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ajit said, "India's image has been hit by this. At the same time, there is a lot of misinformation being spread against India, which is far away from the reality. Perhaps in this situation, we should talk to them and reassure them."

Doval also spoke about the blast in a gurudwara in Afghanistan a few days ago. He also said that India is ready to extend a helping hand in this situation.