BJP's (suspended) national spokesperson Nupur Sharma did not respond to her appearance to the Kolkata Police on Monday. She sought four weeks' time from the Kolkata Police stating that her life is in danger. According to the news agency sources, Nupur has sent an email to the Kolkata Police in this regard. In that email, she said she would be able to appear before the Narakonda police station after four weeks. However, it is not known whether she has been informed by the police for any further date or not.

After Nupur's controversial remarks, there was a fire of anger in different parts of the country. Later, in West Bengal as well. Following this, FIRs were lodged in the name of Nupur in many parts of the state including Kolkata. The Narakonda police station had asked Nupur to appear in person by June 20 on the basis of one such complaint. A notice was sent to Nupur under Section 41A of the Indian Penal Code. Nupur has requested that the same be postponed.

Incidentally, an FIR has also been lodged against Nupur at The East Medinipur Police Station by Abu Sohel, a general secretary-cum-lawyer of the Trinamool's state's minority cell, against Nupur on charges of hate speech. Nupur has been booked under various sections including voluntarily inciting and threatening to provoke breach of peace. The complainant has also threatened to appeal to the Supreme Court if Nupur is not arrested immediately.