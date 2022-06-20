NewsIndia
NUPUR SHARMA

Prophet Comment Row: My life is in danger, PLEASE allow..., Nupur Sharma urges to Mamata Banerjee's police

Nupur Sharma Comment Row:The Narakonda police station had asked Nupur to appear in person by June 20. A notice was sent to Nupur under Section 41A of the Indian Penal Code. Nupur has requested that the same be postponed.

Written by - Pritam Saha|Edited by: Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 02:37 PM IST
  • Nupur Sharma sought four weeks' time from the Kolkata Police stating that her life is in danger.
  • Nupur said she would be able to appear before the Narakonda police station after four weeks.
  • A notice was sent to Nupur under Section 41A of the Indian Penal Code.

Trending Photos

Prophet Comment Row: My life is in danger, PLEASE allow..., Nupur Sharma urges to Mamata Banerjee's police

BJP's (suspended) national spokesperson Nupur Sharma did not respond to her appearance to the Kolkata Police on Monday. She sought four weeks' time from the Kolkata Police stating that her life is in danger. According to the news agency sources, Nupur has sent an email to the Kolkata Police in this regard. In that email, she said she would be able to appear before the Narakonda police station after four weeks. However, it is not known whether she has been informed by the police for any further date or not.  

After Nupur's controversial remarks, there was a fire of anger in different parts of the country. Later, in West Bengal as well. Following this, FIRs were lodged in the name of Nupur in many parts of the state including Kolkata. The Narakonda police station had asked Nupur to appear in person by June 20 on the basis of one such complaint. A notice was sent to Nupur under Section 41A of the Indian Penal Code. Nupur has requested that the same be postponed. 

Incidentally, an FIR has also been lodged against Nupur at The East Medinipur Police Station by Abu Sohel, a general secretary-cum-lawyer of the Trinamool's state's minority cell, against Nupur on charges of hate speech. Nupur has been booked under various sections including voluntarily inciting and threatening to provoke breach of peace. The complainant has also threatened to appeal to the Supreme Court if Nupur is not arrested immediately.

Nupur Sharmanupur sharma comment on muhammadProphet rowMamata BanerjeeKolkata police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?