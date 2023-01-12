Prophet Comment Row: Nupur Sharma gets gun license after constant death threats

A gun license has now been issued to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended by her party in the wake of a bitter political controversy over her objectionable comments on Prophet Mohammad. She had applied for an arms license citing grave threats to her life. Sharma, in the aftermath of her controversial statement about the Prophet Mohammad, has been constantly receiving death threats. During a TV debate on May 26, 2022, Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks regarding the Prophet Mohammad, which led to violent demonstrations at various places across the country and demands for her immediate arrest. Threats to behead her were also made to her in response to her distasteful remarks on the Prophet.

Not only this but those who supported Nupur Sharma's statement were also being threatened with beheading. Umesh Kolhe was strangled to death in Amravati. Kanhaiyalal - a tailor - was beheaded before entering his shop in Udaipur. Along with this, many other people were also threatened with dire consequences. Slogans of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' were raised during demonstrations. In view of the serious threats to Nupur Sharma's life, she was finally given a gun license. More than 10 cases have been registered against her in 8 states but the Supreme Court has transferred all the cases to Delhi.

Timeline of Nupur Sharma Prophet Case controversy so far:

Gave a controversial statement about the Prophet Mohammad in a TV debate on 26 May 2022

On May 29, 2022, a case was registered in Kanpur for inciting religious sentiments.

Another case was registered against Nupur in Mumbai on 30 May 2022.

Violent demonstrations took place in Kanpur on 3 June 2022. The president was visiting Kanpur on that day.

4 June 2022 Many Muslim countries protested against Nupur Sharma's statement

On 5 June 2022, the BJP suspended Nupur from the party, and Nupur also apologized by posting on social media.

Violent demonstrations took place in many cities after Friday prayers on 10 June 2022

21 June 2022 Umesh Kolhe was strangled to death in Amravati for supporting Nupur's statement

28 June 2022 Two killers beheaded Kanhaiyalal after entering a shop in Udaipur.

On July 1, 2022, Nupur was reprimanded by the Supreme Court on this matter.

On July 19, 2022, the Supreme Court banned Nupur's arrest. The case was also transferred from all 8 states to Delhi.

Now a gun license has been issued to Nupur Sharma. So that she can protect her life

Nupur Sharma gave a controversial statement during a TV debate in June 2022 about Prophet Muhammad and his third wife, Ayesha. This stirred a lot of controversies and led to violence in many states of the country. Not only this, several Muslim countries also strongly condemned her statement. After this, the BJP suspended her from the party. However, Nupur later apologized for her remarks. On the other hand, cases were registered against Nupur Sharma in many states for inciting religious sentiments. Tailor Kanhaiyal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and chemist Umesh Kolhe in Pune were murdered for posting in support of Nupur Sharma. Giving great relief to Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court later stayed her arrest. Along with this, the cases filed against her across the country were transferred to Delhi.