Prophet remarks row

Prophet remarks row: VHP calls for mass recitation of 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Delhi temples today

The Vishva Hindu Parishad alleged violent demonstrations were held and stones pelted at temples and houses after prayers in mosques on June 10 as part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame India globally.

Prophet remarks row: VHP calls for mass recitation of &#039;Hanuman Chalisa&#039; in Delhi temples today

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called on people to assemble in temples across Delhi and participate in mass recitations of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on Tuesday (June 14, 2022) to register their protest against the June 10 violence in parts of the country.

In a statement, the Vishva Hindu Parishad alleged violent demonstrations were held and stones pelted at temples and houses after prayers in mosques on June 10 as part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame India globally.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-sacked BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

In Jharkhand, some policemen were injured while trying to control demonstrators, while authorities in Jammu imposed a curfew in a few areas. In parts of Uttar Pradesh, protesters pelted the police with stones prompting the latter to baton charge them and use tear gas shells.

"Illegal fatwas were issued for the killing of Nupur Sharma... The Hindu society rejects and strongly condemns the pressure that was built on the Hindu society due to such illegal demonstrations," Delhi VHP chief Kapil Khanna said in the statement.

"To protest against this, I call upon the Hindu society of Delhi to assemble at small and big temples in the city and participate in the mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa at 8.00 pm tomorrow (June 14, 2022)," he added.

Khanna also urged managers and priests of temples to put up notices informing devotees about the mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. "It is absolutely necessary to showcase our strength in such a manner and constitutionally respond to the unethical pressure being built on the Hindu society," he said.

 

