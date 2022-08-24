New Delhi: BJP MLA T Raja Singh who was arrested and granted on Tuesday for his objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammad has been bashed by several Congress leaders for his comments. Recently, Congress leader Feroz Khan appealed to muslims in Telangana to beat the suspended BJP leader if they saw him anywhere.

In a video, Feroz Khan reportedly said that he wanted to tell every Muslim in Hyderabad that whenever they see T Raja Singh, they must beat him. Khan further said that they can take the law in their hands but once but many times.

"T Raja Singh wants to do politics of polarisation. Put him in jail. Raja Singh should apologize for his statement. Prophet is our hero. If he does not apologise, then I would like to tell every Muslim in Hyderabad that wherever you see him, beat him up. We can take the law into our hands not once but many times," he said.

A city court on Tuesday granted bail to BJP MLA Raja Singh who was arrested earlier in the day for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Raja Singh, who was arrested on Tuesday morning, was ordered to be released on bail barely a couple of hours after he was remanded to judicial custody.

According to ANI, the Hyderabad South Zone Police registered an FIR against Raja Singh, on Tuesday, at the Dabeerpura Police Station under Sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. Protests had erupted in parts of Hyderabad late on Monday after the BJP MLA from Goshamahal released a video in which he purportedly made the alleged remarks against the Prophet.

Over 250 people gathered, on Monday, to protest in front of the Dabeerpura police station stating that Raja Singh has shared a derogatory video about the Prophet and had also abused and hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

(With agency inputs)