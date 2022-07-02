NewsIndia
NUPUR SHARMA ROW

Prophet row: Nupur Sharma in TROUBLE! Kolkata cops issue lookout notice as she fails to appear

Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations had separately summoned her after FIRs were lodged against her last month, the officer said.

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 07:56 PM IST
  • Nupur Sharma fails to appear before Kolkata police
  • An FIR was registered against Nupur Sharma in Prophet comment row
  • Police has now issued a lookout notice against Nupur Sharma

Prophet row: Nupur Sharma in TROUBLE! Kolkata cops issue lookout notice as she fails to appear

The Kolkata Police on Saturday issued a lookout notice for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she failed to appear before its sleuths fourth time in a row over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad that triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal, a senior officer said Saturday. She had skipped summons issued by officers of Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations, he said.

"A lookout notice has been issued today after she failed to appear before our officers despite being summoned several times," the police officer told PTI.
She was summoned by each of the two police stations twice, he said.

Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations had separately summoned her after FIRs were lodged against her last month, the officer said. Sharma had cited apprehensions of a possible assault on her if she visited Kolkata and sought four weeks' time to appear before the police officers.

