Prosperity of North East region is Modi govt's top most priority: Amit Shah in Manipur

Shah also stated that the entire North- East is very close to PM Modi's heart 

Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah

Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (December 27, 2020) inaugurated several development projects in Manipur and said that prosperity and development of the North East region is Modi government's top most priority.

"The prosperity and development of the North East region is Modi government's top most priority. Foundation stone laying for several development projects and inauguration of other major projects in Imphal today reflects our unwavering commitment towards the development of Manipur," said Shah.

He added, "Modi government has taken several landmark decisions to empower our sisters and brothers of Manipur. Inner Line Permit is the biggest gift to people of Manipur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Shah laid the foundation stone of seven major development projects, including the Churachandpur Medical College, IT-SEZ at Mantripukhri, Manipur Bhawan in Dwarka, New Delhi and the Integrated Command and Control Center at Imphal. He also inaugurated the e-office and Thoubal Multipurpose Project (Thoubal Dam) in Imphal through virtual mode. 

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said this day marks an important milestone in the developmental journey of Manipur started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today many important projects are being started in a single day, including a Medical College at Churachandpur, IIIT and IT-SEZ at Mantripukhri, which will serve as a benchmark for the entire North East. The State Police Headquarters and Smart City Integrated Center at Imphal will help in advancing Smart Governance," he stated. 

The Union Home Minister said the IIIT and IT-SEZ will connect the youth of Manipur with the world and after the creation of IT-SEZ, the GDP of Manipur will increase by Rs 4,600 crore annually and there will be employment generation for 44,000 people. 

"With the establishment of the medical college, the youth of Manipur will come out as doctors and the health system of the state will be strengthened," noted Shah.

He said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the state Chief Minister has steered Manipur out of bandhs and blockades on the path of development.

He praised Manipur's Chief Minister Biren Singh and said that he has done remarkable work in the last three years. 

"There has not been a single shutdown in the last three years, which proves that people flourish under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Biren Singh has led Manipur on the path of development under the leadership of the Prime Minister, and has given a new identity to Manipur," said Shah.

Shah also stated that the entire North- East is very close to PM Modi's heart and that the Prime Minister says Eastern India and Western India are the two arms of Mother India. 

"Western India has developed, but without the development of Eastern India, India's development is not possible. After 2014, there has been a huge amount of development in the North-East under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The North-East was previously known for separatism and different insurgent movements, but over the past six-and-a-half years many organizations, one after the other, have laid down their arms and the remaining ones too, having faith in the leadership of Modi Ji, will join the mainstream," said Shah.

The Union Home Minister said the North-East has never received such attention earlier and PM Modi has specially visited the North-East more than 40 times in the last six-and-a-half years, and has visited all the states, which 'proves the priority Modi Ji accords to the North East'.
 

