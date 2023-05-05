topStoriesenglish2603525
NewsIndia
BRIJ BHUSHAN SHARAN SINGH

Protesting Wrestlers Organise Langar At Jantar Mantar, Serve Food To Participants

Some of India`s top grapplers are on a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar for more than a week now seeking action against the WFI president for alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers over the years.

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:19 PM IST|Source: IANS

Top Indian wrestlers, who are on a sit-in protest and seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, organised a langer at the Jantar Mantar, here on Friday. Led by Olympics medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat, the protesting wrestlers served food to all those who partook in the langar. Those who had food at the langar on Friday were not only those supporting the country`s top sportspersons but also common people.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier this year got the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) first set up an Oversight Committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to take care of daily affairs of the WFI and inquire into the allegations of the wrestlers. The Ministry recently informed that the report by the Oversight Committee is under consideration. A few days back the Ministry requested the IOA to set up a two-member Ad-hoc Committee to run the WFI and to conduct impartial elections within 45 days.

