Protests Against Land Acquisition For 'Pharma Village' In Telangana Turns Violent
HYDERABAD: Tension flared up in a village in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Monday after some villagers protesting the acquisition of their lands for a proposed 'pharma village' allegedly attacked the vehicles of the district authorities.
The incident occurred in Lagacharla village during a public hearing on the proposed 'pharma village'.
Television visuals showed a group of locals raising slogans and arguing with District Collector Prateek Jain and other officials over the land acquisition issue. The Collector was surrounded by protesters but managed to board a vehicle. The crowd chased the officials' vehicles, pelting it with stones, and damaging the windows.
The proposed 'pharma village' involves setting up pharmaceutical units in the area.
