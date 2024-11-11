Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818729https://zeenews.india.com/india/protests-against-land-acquisition-for-pharma-village-in-telangana-turns-violent-2818729.html
NewsIndia
TELANGANA

Protests Against Land Acquisition For 'Pharma Village' In Telangana Turns Violent

Television visuals showed a group of locals raising slogans and arguing with District Collector Prateek Jain and other officials over the land acquisition issue. 

|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 04:41 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Protests Against Land Acquisition For 'Pharma Village' In Telangana Turns Violent

HYDERABAD: Tension flared up in a village in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Monday after some villagers protesting the acquisition of their lands for a proposed 'pharma village' allegedly attacked the vehicles of the district authorities.

The incident occurred in Lagacharla village during a public hearing on the proposed 'pharma village'. 

Television visuals showed a group of locals raising slogans and arguing with District Collector Prateek Jain and other officials over the land acquisition issue. The Collector was surrounded by protesters but managed to board a vehicle. The crowd chased the officials' vehicles, pelting it with stones, and damaging the windows.

The proposed 'pharma village' involves setting up pharmaceutical units in the area.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK