Protests against NRC and CAA erupts in several districts of West Bengal, train services affected

Kolkata: Days after the Citizenship Act got implemented by the Central government, the state of West Bengal observed protest at several places including Murshidabad, Hingalganj, Bankura and Hugli. The agitators vandalised Tildanga railway station and also tried to burn the railway track there.

A massive protest was observed in places of Raghunathganj, Harishankarpur and NH 34 were protestors damaged public properties and raised slogan against the implementation of CAA (Citizenship Act ) and NRC. Railway services were also stopped at Lalgola and Farakka area of Murshidabad district.

Trinamool Congress workers also came out in large number to protest against the CAA in Bankura and stopped the traffic movement in the place. There were reports of a clash between the police and protestors were one of the civic police got badly injured and later was admitted to the nearby hospital.

Railway services were also put on hold at South 24 Parganas situated Diamond Harbour were the TMC workers initiated 'Rail roko Andolan' protest to show disagreement towards the Act.

Thousand of TMC protestors came down in the streets of Chuchura area of Hugli and extended support to CM Mamta Banerjee's decision to ensure that no NRC exercise or Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) implementation is done in West Bengal

Earlier on Saturday (December 15) train movements were stopped at Jangipur, Mahipal and other railway stations nearby. Trains services between Lalgola and Palasi were cancelled as the protestors torched down a ticket counter at Sakrail railway station. Places like Jalangi, Raghunathganj, Sahmserganj, Kandi, Baharampur and Domkal had maximum effect of the protest where the normal life came to standstill because of the protest.

Railway officials reached the protest spot on Sunday to check on the damage created by the protestors.

Giving a statement on Thursday West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that TMC will lead the statewide protests against Citizenship Act. She also cancelled her plan to visit Delhi on December 17 to monitor West Bengal's situation.

