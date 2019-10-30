close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TSRTC

Protests by Telangana RTC employees intensifies in Hyderabad, protesters rub their nose on ground

The agitated workers rubbed their nose on ground one by one to mark their protest stating that they have made a mistake by casting their votes in the favour of the K. Chandrashekar Rao's government. 

Protests by Telangana RTC employees intensifies in Hyderabad, protesters rub their nose on ground
ANI Photo

Hyderabad: Employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government, which entered day 25 day on October 30.

The agitated workers rubbed their nose on ground one by one to mark their protest stating that they have made a mistake by casting their votes in the favour of the K. Chandrashekar Rao's government. "We are touching our nose on the ground because we voted for the TRS.

Everyone, who votes for TRS will come and do the same," said an agitated protester. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had said that there is "no question" of having any talks with the agitating 48,000 RTC employees.

Various political parties including have also come together in support of the RTC employees and are demanding the state government to take them back. Opposition parties including the BJP, Congress and CPI have extended support to this state-wide protest by the RTC workers and participated in the protest outside the District Collector`s office.

Tags:
TSRTCTelanganaRTC employee protestRoad Transport Corporation
Next
Story

Know how 90-year-old retired Air Marshall PV Iyer is an inspiration to many

Must Watch

PT6M45S

'Terrorism Is A Global Concern', Says European MPs After Kashmir Visit