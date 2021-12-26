'Proven record for safety': Bharat Biotech after Covaxin gets emergency usage nod for kids above 12 years

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has said that its anti-COVID vaccine - Covaxin - has a proven record for safety and efficacy from all the variants of coronavirus.

Bharat Biotech said this after its vaccine received emergency usage approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for kids aged between 12-18 years. "Covaxin has established a proven record for safety and efficacy in adults for the original variant and subsequent variants," an official release from the company said.

"Covaxin has established a proven record for safety and efficacy in adults for the original variant and subsequent variants. We have documented excellent safety and immunogenicity data readouts in Children," it added.

Bharat Biotech expressed gratitude to the Union Health Ministry, Drugs Controller General of India and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation "for their diligent review of all data and for their fastidious approval process.

"Bharat Biotech also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "for his visionary leadership during this pandemic."

Amid concerns over rising Omicron cases of COVID-19 variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to panic and be alert. "In India, many people have been found to be infected with Omicron. I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to wash hands and mask," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation on Saturday night.

Amid the increase in the cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, PM Modi on Saturday informed that India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds and 90,000 special beds for children.

"Today, the nation has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.4 lakh ICU beds and 90,000 special beds for kids," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation on Saturday night.

"Today, we have over 3,000 functional PSA Oxygen plants and 4 lakh cylinders have been provided to all states," he said.

Live TV