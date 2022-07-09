PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab board has released the notification for the rechecking and re-evaluation of the PSEB 10th result 2022. Students who are not satisfied with their 10th board results can send their PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 to the Punjab Board from July 11, 2022. The PSEB declared the Punjab Board class 10th Results on July 5, 2022 on the official websites, pseb.ac.in. Students can give their results for rechecking and reevaluation by July 20, 2022.

Students willing to send their PSEB 10th results 2022 will have to pay a re-evaluation fee of Rs.1000 for every answer sheet and for rechecking the papers they have to pay a fee of Rs.500 for every answer sheet.

Students will have to register for the re-evaluation and rechecking process on the official website of the Punjab Board- pseb.ac.in. The registrations will begin on July 11 and the link for registering will be active after which students can fill in the form. Punjab Board announced the PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 on July 5, 2022 and the passing percentage was 97.94 for the year 2022. The PSEB Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022 in various examination centres.

Live TV