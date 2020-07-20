PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Arts, Science Commerce results 2020, log on to pseb.ac.in

New Delhi: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce Class 12 board results on Monday (July 20). The board will release the results on official website of PSEB, which is - pseb.ac.in.

Alternative assessment scheme pattern used for PSEB 12th result:

The PSEB 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced the cancellation of the remaining examination of Class 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Henceforth, the Punjab Education Board decided to declare the PSEB 12th results on the basis of the best-performing subject formula, a pattern suggested by the Centre a few days ago.

PSEB class 12 results: Where to check the scorecard:

Once the Class 12 results are declared by the PSEB, students can check their scorecard on the official website — pseb.ac.in. The website will also be accessible from mobile phones.

PSEB class 12 results: How to check

Step 1: Students are advised to visit the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter their required details like Roll No or date of birth.

Step 4: Ensure that the details entered match the data provided with PSEB class 12 exam admit card.

Step 5: Submit and view your result. Students are advised to download a copy of the result for future reference.

Last year pass percentage:

Last year, 86.41 per cent of students passed the PSEB 12th examination. The pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent. Three students were joint toppers. Sarvjot Singh Bansal from Ludhiana, Aman from Mukhtasar and Muskan Soni from Nakodar, had bagged the first position securing 98.89 per cent marks.

PSEB Class 12th result delayed this year

In 2019, the PSEB had declared the Class 12 results on May 11. This year the result has been delayed as the exams could not be held on time due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

PSEB Class 12 marksheet and certificates:

Students are advised to immediately download the result marksheet once released by the PSEB board. They are also advised to take a printout of the results for future reference. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the board results will only be made online.