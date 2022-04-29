हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PSI recruitment scam

PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka CID nabs BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, four others

“Karnataka CID arrested 5 persons including the main accused Divya Hagaragi from Pune last night, in connection with the PSI recruitment scam,” said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka CID nabs BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, four others

New Delhi: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday (April 29, 2022) said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested BJP leader Divya Hagargi and four others in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam from Pune last night.

Karnataka CID said Divya was nabbed from a hideout in Pune in Maharashtra. 

“Karnataka CID arrested 5 persons including the main accused Divya Hagaragi from Pune last night, in connection with the PSI recruitment scam,” said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The BJP leader is the 18th accused to be arrested in the case. Earlier, the police had arrested Divya’s husband Rajesh Hagargi, while she had managed to escape. Divya runs an educational institution, Jnana Jyothi Institution in Kalaburgi, and was the president of BJP’s women unit in Kalaburagi. 

