New Delhi: Legendary athlete PT Usha and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja were among the prominent personalities nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (July 6, 2022). Philanthropist and administrator of the Dharmasthala temple Veerendra Heggade and noted screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad Garu were also nominated to the Upper House of Parliament.

Praising PT Usha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that she is an inspiration for every Indian.

"Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," he wrote on Twitter and shared his picture with Usha.

PM Modi also posted congratulatory messages for Ilaiyaraaja, Veerendra Heggade and V Vijayendra Prasad

"The creative genius of Ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," he said.

For Veerendra Heggade, Modi said that he is at the forefront of outstanding community service.

"I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings," the prime minister wrote and shared two pictures with him.

PM Modi also congratulated V Vijayendra Prasad Garu for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and said that he is associated with the creative world for decades.

"His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally," he tweeted.