PUBG, TikTok, AliExpress, WeTV, MangoTV: India bans over 250 Chinese apps in 2020; check full list here

Amid months-long border standoff with China, India has banned over 250 Chinese mobile applications in 2020. The Centre on Tuesday banned 43 more Chinese mobile applications, including Alibaba Group's e-commerce app Aliexpress.

The government blocked access to apps, including Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, for being prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said. Sources, meanwhile, said these apps have Chinese links.

Earlier on June 29, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020, another 118 apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. It is to be noted that India banned 47 Chinese apps which were clones of 59 Chinese apps banned in June.

"Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order," the release said.

Ban on apps on November 24:

1. AliSuppliers Mobile App

2. Alibaba Workbench

3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

4. Alipay Cashier

5. Lalamove India - Delivery App

6. Drive with Lalamove India

7. Snack Video

8. CamCard - Business Card Reader

9. CamCard - BCR (Western)

10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you

11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

13. We Date-Dating App

14. Free dating app- Singol, start your date!

15. Adore App

16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

20. AsianDate: find Asian singles

21. FlirtWish: chat with singles

22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

23. Tubit: Live Streams

24. We Work China

25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network

27. Cashier Wallet

28. MangoTV

29. MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP

30. WeTV - TV version

31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

32. WeTV Lite

33. Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App

34. Taobao Live

35. DingTalk

36. Identity V

37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

38. BoxStar (Early Access)

39. Heroes Evolved

40. Happy Fish

41. Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！

42. Munchkin Match: magic home building

43. Conquista Online II

Here's the list of 118 apps banned:

APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart

APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps

APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner

APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus

APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright

Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor

Baidu

Baidu Express Edition

FaceU - Inspire your Beauty

ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard Business

CamCard for Salesforce

CamOCR

InNote

VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing

Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster

WeChat reading

Government WeChat

Small Q brush

Tencent Weiyun

Pitu

WeChat Work

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter Lite

Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

Super Mecha Champions

LifeAfter

Dawn of Isles

Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

Chess Rush

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG MOBILE LITE

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

Dank Tanks

Warpath

Game of Sultans

Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos

Smart AppLock (App Protect)

Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team

Hide App-Hide Application Icon

AppLock

AppLock Lite

Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online

ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app

Music - Mp3 Player

Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera

Cleaner - Phone Booster

Web Browser & Fast Explorer

Video Player All Format for Android

Photo Gallery HD & Editor

Photo Gallery & Album

Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download

HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama

HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera

Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

Gallery HD

Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer

Web Browser - Secure Explorer

Music player - Audio Player

Video Player - All Format HD Video Player

Lamour Love All Over The World

Amour- video chat & call all over the world.

MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community

MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor

APUS Message Center-Intelligent management

LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers

Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-

Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game

Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage

GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji

U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate

Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style

Tantan - Date For Real

MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen

Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat

Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles

Alipay

AlipayHK

Mobile Taobao

Youku

Road of Kings- Endless Glory

Sina News

Netease News

Penguin FM

Murderous Pursuits

Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology

Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese

HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream

Little Q Album

Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords

Hi Meitu

Mobile Legends: Pocket

VPN for TikTok

VPN for TikTok

Penguin E-sports Live assistant

Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices

iPick

Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie

Parallel Space Lite - Dual App

"Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

MARVEL Super War NetEase Games

AFK Arena

Creative Destruction NetEase Games

Crusaders of Light NetEase Games

Mafia City Yotta Games

Onmyoji NetEase Games

Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games

Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded

Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

Soul Hunters

Rules of Survival

List of 59 apps banned:

1. TikTok

2. ShareIt

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU Battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology statement had said, "These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."