PUBG, TikTok, AliExpress, WeTV, MangoTV: India bans over 250 Chinese apps in 2020; check full list here

Amid months-long border standoff with China, India has banned over 250 Chinese mobile applications in 2020. The Centre on Tuesday banned 43 more Chinese mobile applications, including Alibaba Group's e-commerce app Aliexpress.
The government blocked access to apps, including Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, for being prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said. Sources, meanwhile, said these apps have Chinese links.
Earlier on June 29, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020, another 118 apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. It is to be noted that India banned 47 Chinese apps which were clones of 59 Chinese apps banned in June.
"Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order," the release said.
Ban on apps on November 24:
1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
2. Alibaba Workbench
3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
4. Alipay Cashier
5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
6. Drive with Lalamove India
7. Snack Video
8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
13. We Date-Dating App
14. Free dating app- Singol, start your date!
15. Adore App
16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
23. Tubit: Live Streams
24. We Work China
25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
27. Cashier Wallet
28. MangoTV
29. MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP
30. WeTV - TV version
31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
32. WeTV Lite
33. Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App
34. Taobao Live
35. DingTalk
36. Identity V
37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
38. BoxStar (Early Access)
39. Heroes Evolved
40. Happy Fish
41. Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！
42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
43. Conquista Online II
Here's the list of 118 apps banned:
APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner
APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright
Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
Baidu
Baidu Express Edition
FaceU - Inspire your Beauty
ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
CamCard - Business Card Reader
CamCard Business
CamCard for Salesforce
CamOCR
InNote
VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing
Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
WeChat reading
Government WeChat
Small Q brush
Tencent Weiyun
Pitu
WeChat Work
Cyber Hunter
Cyber Hunter Lite
Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
Super Mecha Champions
LifeAfter
Dawn of Isles
Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
Chess Rush
PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
PUBG MOBILE LITE
Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
Dank Tanks
Warpath
Game of Sultans
Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos
Smart AppLock (App Protect)
Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
Hide App-Hide Application Icon
AppLock
AppLock Lite
Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online
ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
Music - Mp3 Player
Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
Cleaner - Phone Booster
Web Browser & Fast Explorer
Video Player All Format for Android
Photo Gallery HD & Editor
Photo Gallery & Album
Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download
HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
Gallery HD
Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
Web Browser - Secure Explorer
Music player - Audio Player
Video Player - All Format HD Video Player
Lamour Love All Over The World
Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community
MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
APUS Message Center-Intelligent management
LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style
Tantan - Date For Real
MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
Alipay
AlipayHK
Mobile Taobao
Youku
Road of Kings- Endless Glory
Sina News
Netease News
Penguin FM
Murderous Pursuits
Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology
Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream
Little Q Album
Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords
Hi Meitu
Mobile Legends: Pocket
VPN for TikTok
VPN for TikTok
Penguin E-sports Live assistant
Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
iPick
Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
Parallel Space Lite - Dual App
"Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
AFK Arena
Creative Destruction NetEase Games
Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
Mafia City Yotta Games
Onmyoji NetEase Games
Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
Soul Hunters
Rules of Survival
List of 59 apps banned:
1. TikTok
2. ShareIt
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU Battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology statement had said, "These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."