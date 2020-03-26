Public suggestions invited for amending Motor Vehicle Rules regarding registration of new vehicles, driving licences

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Rules regarding registration of new vehicles, driving licences, and recall of old vehicles.

The draft Notification no. 185(E) covers section 4-28 of the MVAA. It covers the following important aspects: a) Use of Electronic forms and documents (Medical Certificate, Learners License, Surrender of DL, Renewal of DL), b) Online learner’s License, c) National Register, d) Dealer point Registration, e) Renewal of Registration 60 days in advance, f) Temporary registration for 06 months with extensions of 30 days (Bodybuilding etc), g) Trade certificate - electronic, h) Alteration, retro fitment to vehicles and adapted vehicles, i) Insurance in case of Altered vehicles.

The other draft Notification no. 186(E) covers section 39-40 of the MVAA. It includes aspects like: a) Recall Policy of defective vehicles--i. Procedure for Recall, ii. procedure to detail Investigating Officer, iii.Investigation Procedure- time-bound manner (06months)

iv. Role of Testing Agencies; b) Obligations of Manufacturers, Importers & Retrofitters, c) Accreditation of Testing agencies.

The suggestions or comments can be sent to the Joint Secretary (Transport), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 (email: jspb-morth@gov.in) up to April 17.