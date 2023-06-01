'Public Will Not Fall For This': BJP On Rajasthan CM's Zero Power Bill Announcement

New Delhi: As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced big relief on power bills, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore said that the public 'will not fall' for such sudden announcements with the Assembly elections round the corner. Rathore, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, also said the Congress government is now doing a 'gimmick' of waiving fuel surcharge after 'looting the public' for four and a half years.

"The public will not be fooled by your sudden announcement of waiving fuel surcharge and other charges in electricity bills. There is a flaw in both your policy and intention", Rajendra Rathore said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also said that Ashok Gehlot was 'so impressed' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Wednesday that he was forced to announce relief late at night. The BJP leader said that the Gehlot government should first pay the outstanding amount to the power companies against the subsidy given to the consumers.

"The public will get the benefit of a reduction in the electricity bill only when there is a power supply. People in the urban and rural areas are forced to bear the brunt of undeclared power cuts for several hours," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ashok Gehlot announced waiving charges for the first 100 units of electricity for all households irrespective of their total consumption per month.

"The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month. That is, no matter how much the bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charge for the first 100 units," he tweeted.

The Congress leader said that keeping the middle-class people in mind, those who consume electricity up to 200 units per month, the first 100 units will be free.

Along with this, fixed charges, fuel surcharge, and all other charges for consumption up to 200 units will be waived, he said.

Gehlot made the announcement based on feedback received during inflation relief camps in which registration for 10 schemes including the free electricity scheme is being done.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are slated to be held later this year.