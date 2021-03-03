Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021: Former Congress MLA Lakshminarayanan switches allegiance to AINRC

Puducherry: Former Congress legislator K Lakshminarayanan joined the AINRC in the presence of party founder N Rangasamy here on Wednesday.

Lakshminarayanan represented the Raj Bhavan constituency in the territorial Assembly on a Congress ticket.

He however quit the Congress and also the MLA post on February 21, a day ahead of the trust vote in the territorial assembly.



There was a spate of resignations by the then ruling Congress legislators and also by an MLA belonging to the DMK K Venkatesan, culminating in the fall of Narayanasamy led Congress government at the fag end of its tenure on February 22. The Union Territory goes to assembly polls on April 6 to elect 30 MLAs.