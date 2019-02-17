Puducherry CM Narayanasamy agrees to hold open discussion with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

PUDUCHERRY: It seems that the ongoing tussle between Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi is going to end soon as Narayanasamy, who has been protesting outside Bedi's resident since February 13, on Sunday said that he was ready to discuss the issues with Bedi in an open forum.

Naryanasamy, 71, and his Cabinet colleagues started the dharna outside the Raj Nivas, Bedi's official residence, on February 13 in protest against the latter's decision to not permit the implementation of the welfare schemes of the state government, PTI reported.

"We are ready at any time and venue: Gandhi Statue, Pondicherry beach," Narayanasamy tweeted.

Bedi had earlier tweeted: "Honble CM and his cabinet colleagues may choose d (the) date, time & venue. Keep it as an OPEN FORUM for people to hear and understand the issues once and for all. Since Lt Governor Office has worked with total transparency & sense of justice for poorest & needy."

On Sunday, Bedi tweeted: "Called for meeting with CM and his colleagues at 6 p.m. today at Raj Nivas. Thank the HCM (Honourable Chief Minister) for acceptance of my proposal of Town Hall meeting where we will place our respective view points in public domain on issues written in his letter to me."

In another tweet, Bedi said that the Chief Minister wants to meet at Gandhi Thidal. "A good start for informed grass root democracy which empowers people with certified info via Town Hall meetings," she said.

Earlier on Sunday, Narayanasamy expressed his protest against Bedi by hoisting a black flag at his home. It may be recalled that Bedi had written a letter to Narayanasamy on February 13 inviting him for a meeting on February 21 at 10 a.m.

