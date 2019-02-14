Puducherry CM protests outside Kiran Bedi's residence demanding sanction of govt proposals

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday staged a protest against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi outside her official residence.

On her part, Bedi on Wednesday evening wrote to Narayanasamy inviting him for a meeting on February 21.

Wearing a black shirt and black dhoti, Narayanasamy sat outside the Raj Nivas to protest her preventing the implementation of his government`s welfare schemes.

He was joined by his ministerial colleagues and DMK lawmakers.

Narayansamy also accused Bedi of interfering in the day-to-day activities of the government.

His protest came after Bedi hit the road two days ago and advised two-wheeler owners to wear helmets.

While Bedi wanted the helmet rule for two-wheeler riders to be implemented at one go, Narayanasamy wanted the implementation in phases.

In a tweet, Bedi said: "Sad to see when a CM sends a letter to Lt Governor and within a week demands a reply by force of a `dharna`/ blockade of Raj Nivas. Also makes unfounded allegations, misleading people in Puducherry. He openly dares violation of MV Act on wearing of helmets to prevent fatal accidents."

Bedi, in her letter to Narayanasamy, said: "All matters you had mentioned in the letter need an examination for a considered response. Needless to say none of the issues are pending at Raj Nivas (as being alleged). Besides you never said in your letter that unless you get a reply by February 13th. you and your colleagues shall come and sit on a dharna outside."

"However, I invite you for a detailed discussion on your matters on February 21 at 10 a.m. Please confirm," Bedi said.