Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754612
NewsIndia
PUDUCHERRY LOK SABHA ELECTIONS RESULTS 2024

Puducherry Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more

Puducherry Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Uttarakhand voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 09:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Puducherry Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more

Puducherry Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Puducherry, which has 1 Lok Sabha seat went to polls in one phase and date of polls on April 19. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list. The result of the election will be announced on Tuesday, June 4.  The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am. Vote counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Puducherry along with other states.

Below Is the Full List Of Lok Sabha Winner/Losers From Puducherry:

"

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 A Namassivayam Pondicherry Pondicherry BJP TBD TBD
2 Ve. Vaithilingam Pondicherry Pondicherry INC TBD TBD
3 Menaka Pondicherry Pondicherry NTK TBD TBD

 

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are the major parties and some other regional parties.  The exit polls predict the Congress candidate V Vaithilingam to emerge victorious against the NDA candidate.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?