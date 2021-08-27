हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Puducherry

Puducherry: School reopen for Class 9-12 from September 1, check important details

 The Government of Puducherry on Friday (August 27) decided to reopen the schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions.

Puducherry: School reopen for Class 9-12 from September 1, check important details

Puducherry: The Government of Puducherry on Friday (August 27) decided to reopen the schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions.

In the notice issued, the government has directed all the heads of the schools to carry out preparatory works before September 1.

They have also been asked to follow all the SOPs set by the government.

The Puducherry government on Friday said that schools for the students from classes 9-12 will reopen from 1st September. "It has been decided to reopen schools for the students from classes IX-XII for the academic year 2021-2022 from 01.09.2021 in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions," PT Rudra Goud, director of school education, said in a circular on Friday (August 27). 

