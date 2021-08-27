Puducherry: School reopen for Class 9-12 from September 1, check important details

Puducherry: The Government of Puducherry on Friday (August 27) decided to reopen the schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions.

In the notice issued, the government has directed all the heads of the schools to carry out preparatory works before September 1.

They have also been asked to follow all the SOPs set by the government.

